Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.74-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $182.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $184.68. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.18. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

