Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $111.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.96. 18,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,089. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.36. Crown has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

