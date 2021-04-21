Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.66. Crown also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.60-6.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. Crown has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $111.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

