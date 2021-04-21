Crown’s (CCK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown (NYSE:CCK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $136.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCK. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.85.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of Crown stock opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. Crown has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $111.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Crown by 38.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 89.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 806,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,961,000 after buying an additional 381,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.