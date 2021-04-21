Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy Purchases 11,000 Shares

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy purchased 11,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00.

David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, David Portnoy acquired 11,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $88,440.00.

Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 58.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.