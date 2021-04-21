Cryptonovae Trading Up 28.6% This Week (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 52.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $266,503.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00061297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00279708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.95 or 0.01013626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,598.71 or 0.99906089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.30 or 0.00633661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,527,350 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

