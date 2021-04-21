CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $142.46 and last traded at $138.82, with a volume of 40807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSWI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million.

In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $277,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,744.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $701,928. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CSW Industrials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

