CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, hitting $102.69. 426,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.82. CSX has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

