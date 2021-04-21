Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will announce sales of $333.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $340.98 million. Cubic posted sales of $321.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Cubic’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Cubic stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,320. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.62 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $78.13.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,536,000 after acquiring an additional 54,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cubic by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 150,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares during the period.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

