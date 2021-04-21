CUTcoin (CUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.86 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.86 million and $710.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00062265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.00338775 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00029559 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003543 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 138,802,604 coins and its circulating supply is 134,802,604 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

