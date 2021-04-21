Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Cutera has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Research analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 363,994 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Cutera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Cutera by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 70,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after buying an additional 69,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

