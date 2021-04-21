CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

