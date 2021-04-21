CX Institutional Acquires 593 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 46.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 184,496 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

