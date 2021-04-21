CX Institutional Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

HBNC stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $788.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $117,429.82. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

