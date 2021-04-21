CX Institutional Raises Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cigna were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,756,000 after purchasing an additional 507,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,937 shares of company stock worth $59,601,346 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $253.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.10 and its 200-day moving average is $212.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.