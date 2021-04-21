CX Institutional Reduces Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,818 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 379.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.30. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.34 and a 1 year high of $105.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.54.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

