CX Institutional Sells 12,705 Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVY. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,185,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

CVY opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

About Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.