Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.42

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.42 and last traded at $93.30, with a volume of 63203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.56.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daimler AG will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $1.6319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.

About Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.