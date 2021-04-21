Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 3,500 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $179,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,878.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 115.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 92.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97,024 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

