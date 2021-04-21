Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €62.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.69 ($71.40).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €59.25 ($69.71) on Wednesday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company has a fifty day moving average of €58.49 and a 200-day moving average of €54.74.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

