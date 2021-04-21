DAO Maker Market Cap Reaches $163.53 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $8.28 or 0.00014871 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $163.53 million and approximately $17.25 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00275213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.44 or 0.01023041 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.16 or 0.00672199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,510.58 or 0.99728356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,483,851 coins and its circulating supply is 19,755,718 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

