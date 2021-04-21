Dash (DASH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.54 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $310.19 or 0.00558925 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $3.13 billion and $1.54 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006186 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00030619 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,939.65 or 0.03495041 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,088,965 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

