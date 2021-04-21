Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $232.97

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $232.97 and last traded at $232.94, with a volume of 46830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on DASTY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.54, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.24 and a 200 day moving average of $200.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

