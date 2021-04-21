DATA Trading 20% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. DATA has a market capitalization of $25.04 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00094457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.98 or 0.00650179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.89 or 0.06725907 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

