Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PLAY. Raymond James upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

