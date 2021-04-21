David J Yvars Group Acquires 398 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF makes up 1.5% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNQI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $240.01 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $137.00 and a 12-month high of $264.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.38 and a 200-day moving average of $233.55.

