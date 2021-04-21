David J Yvars Group Has $7.49 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1,549.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,920 shares during the period. Entegris comprises 4.8% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Entegris were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.90.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

