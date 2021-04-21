David J Yvars Group Trims Stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

David J Yvars Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,494 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

PPT opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $5.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

