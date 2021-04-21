David P. Kennedy Sells 8,334 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $338,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,545,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,630 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $69,947,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $28,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONEM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

