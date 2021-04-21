Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 64,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,780,727 shares.The stock last traded at $371.00 and had previously closed at $370.27.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

The company has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.