Defis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million (DFS)

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Defis Network has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Defis Network has a market cap of $3.63 million and $425,250.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $9.78 or 0.00017522 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00094457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.98 or 0.00650179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.89 or 0.06725907 BTC.

About Defis Network

DFS is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Defis Network

