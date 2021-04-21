DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 67,000 Shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.65% of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds.

