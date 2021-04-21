Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE DEX opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $10.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

