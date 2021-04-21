Delta Air Lines, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

DAL stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

