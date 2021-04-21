Derek Andersen Sells 4,865 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $436,824.66.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. The company has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

