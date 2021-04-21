Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

DSGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

