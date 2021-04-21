Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $268.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $268.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.71.

NYSE:ROK opened at $263.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $163.46 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

