Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Price Target to $13.00

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

NYSE CLI opened at $16.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $163,517.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $139,410.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 907,963 shares of company stock worth $13,714,256. 6.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

