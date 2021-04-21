DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Reiterated by DNB Markets

DHT (NYSE:DHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DNB Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.60 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DHT. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist began coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DHT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $21,966,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

