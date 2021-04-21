Dialight (LON:DIA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $262.01

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.01 ($3.42) and traded as high as GBX 266.21 ($3.48). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.42), with a volume of 25,204 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 262.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12. The company has a market capitalization of £85.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78.

Dialight Company Profile (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, hazardous range glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

