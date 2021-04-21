Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.9% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $233.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.