Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $568,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

