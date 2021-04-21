Diamond (DMD) 1-Day Volume Tops $55,316.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. Diamond has a market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $55,316.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00005769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002588 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 150.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00123882 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,590,630 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

