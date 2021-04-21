Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman Sells 4,904 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $147,070.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $479,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

