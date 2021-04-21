Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Market Cap Reaches $742,247.79

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $742,247.79 and $45.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

