Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up 2.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 89,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 49,932 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 26,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.22.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

