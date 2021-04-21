DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $41.59 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

