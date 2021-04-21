Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,872 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after buying an additional 455,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DDS traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

DDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

