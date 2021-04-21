Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.82 Million Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.26% of Arconic worth $40,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Arconic by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

