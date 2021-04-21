Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $42.68 Million Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.69% of AppFolio worth $42,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AppFolio by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after purchasing an additional 286,659 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AppFolio by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,957,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $146.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.27 and a 200 day moving average of $156.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.52 and a 1-year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.96 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $3,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552 in the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.50.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

